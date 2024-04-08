WWE Raw results (4/8): Powell’s live review of the night after WrestleMania XL edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,611)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

Aired live April 8, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with the new “Then, Now, Forever, Together” signature opening…

Paul “Triple H” Levesque made his entrance to his Motorhead’s “The Game” theme and was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Michael Cole checked in and said there were 20,248 fans in attendance at the sold out show. Pat McAfee was on color commentary and said they were coming off a perfect WrestleMania weekend.

A “Triple H” chant broke out and the fans cheered loudly after his music stopped playing. The fans followed by chanting, “Thank you, Hunter.” Triple H said he came out to thank the fans. Levesque said that less than 24 hours ago, the fans made something very special happen. “I can now really tell you that was the greatest WrestleMania of all-time.”

Levesque said he was simply there to say thank you. He said he had the privilege of welcoming the fans to WrestleMania on Saturday and now has the privilege of doing the same on Raw. He recalled welcoming fans to a new time and a new era. Levesque said he wanted to introduce the fans to the man who will lead the company into that new era.

New WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes was introduced by Levesque and he made his entrance. There was no big screen, as WWE used the smaller set they used for Smackdown to get more fans in the building. There was still pyro for Cody, who headed to the ring dressed in a suit with his title belt draped over his shoulder. The side plates were already changed and no have American Nightmare logos.

Cody played to the fans and then entered and shook hands with Levesque. Cody kissed the title belt and then raised it in the air while looking into the hard camera. Levesque raised Cody’s other arm. Cody grabbed a mic and the crowd chanted his name once his music stopped playing. A “you deserve it” chant broke out.

Levesque said he wanted to say congratulations before he left. Levesque said Cody absolutely deserves it and he congratulated him for brining an end to open of the most incredible title reigns of all-time. Levesque said Cody’s first night as champion set a new gate record for Raw with over 20,000 people.

Levesque said he got a call a couple hours after WrestleMania ended. He said the call came from a couple guys in the studio who said they made something special for Cody and then asked Levesque if he could share it with him. Levesque said hell no, he wanted to share it with everyone. Levesque said they set up monitors since they didn’t have the big screen because there were so many fans.

A Cody video played to the tune of Andra Day’s “Rise Up”. They cut to a split screen shot that showed Cody watching the video, which video concluded with footage of Cody beating Roman Reigns and the post match celebration at WrestleMania XL.

A “Cody” chant broke out and he wiped away tears from his eyes before sharing a long hug with Levesque. The fans chanted “You deserve it.” Levesque made his exit, leaving Cody alone in the ring. Cody placed the belt on the mat and then knelt down and kissed it.

“So, Raw after WrestleMania, Philadelphia, what do you want to talk about?” he asked while getting choked up. Another Cody chant broke out. Cody turned his attention to Samantha Irvin and said he was sure she would know what he was going to ask of her. “Just one more time, please,” Cody said. Irvin introduced him as the new champion again.

Cody said it was two years ago on the Raw after WrestleMania that he laid out his goals. He said he dreamed out in the open and last night the dream became reality. Cody said he’s been told the altitude in Philadelphia 39 feet above sea level, but the air feels thin and he thinks it’s because he and the fans are standing on top of the mountain.

Cody brought up former champion Roman Reigns, which drew boos. Cody mentioned that Reigns held the belt for 1,316 days. Cody said “we don’t have to like him, but I certainly acknowledge what he’s done.” Cody said Reigns is perhaps the most important superstar of this generation. A “thank you, Roman” chant broke out. Cody said he was the man destined to defeat Reigns.

Cody said a big thing people when you enter the business is why. Cody said he wanted to show fans one of his main whys. A clip of his daughter saying, “Papa, finish the story.” Cute. Cody said that’s his “Libby Curls” and said he wants her to know what when he goes to work, he goes to work in the main event. Cody said he wants her to know what he’s no longer fighting as challenger, he is fighting as champion.

Cody said he’s always stood in a line and now the line is for him. Cody said he was once undesirable and the undeniable and now Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Rock made his entrance with the People’s Champion belt draped over his shoulder. Cole explained that Lonnie Ali gifted Rock the belt during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Rock stood on the middle rope and held up his belt before entering the ring and walking past Cody to go to the other side of the ring for another rope pose.

Rock turned his attention to Cody and then got a microphone. A “Rocky” chant broke out. Rock stared at Cody and then nodded for a moment. The crowd chanted Undertaker. Rock looked at the fans. “Too soon,” McAfee said. Rock turned back to Cody and teased talking, then lowered the mic and was booed. A “Rocky sucks” chant broke out.

Rock smiled and teased speaking two more times, but he lowered the mic and was booed again. “The Rock is a lot of…” Rock stopped when the fans booed. Rock looked at the fans, who chanted something that was annoyingly censored.

“Now The Rock says The Rock is a lot of things, Philadelphia, but sucks isn’t one of them,” Rock started. An “asshole” chant broke out and went uncensored. Rock teased talking two more times and was booed again. Rock said he came out to deliver flowers. The crowd did the “What” bit and Rock played right into it.

Rock said Philadelphia broke another record for trailer park trash. The fans booed while Rock laughed at them. Rock told the fans to chant it now and then appeared to tell them to shut the f— up while he was muted. The fans responded with an STFU chant of their own that was censored. Cody held up his title belt and the fans cheered. Rock held up his belt and the fans booed.

Rock said there would be no blood spilled, he just wanted to give Cody his flowers. Rock said Cody did it and completed his story. Rock spoke about the things he did to Cody and said Cody still got it done. Rock recalled the belt he made with Mama Rhodes’ name on it. Rock said Mama Rhodes was happy the last two nights and she should have been. Rock said Cody’s “daddy in heaven” also had a big smile on his face.

The Rock said Dusty Rhodes was his hero. Rock said his father Rocky Johnson was good friends with Dusty. Rock said he wasn’t so sure that his father was proud of him after all the bad things he did to Cody, but then he thought, “I don’t care.” Rock said Cody finished the story and has a brand new belt, which Rock called beautiful while pointing out the American Nightmare side plates.

Rock responded to a fan who called his belt fake. Rock said it was given to him by Lonnie Ali. Rock asked Cody if he could hold his title. Rock said there would be no fireworks or harm. He spoke about holding a lot of titles during his career, but he said he’d never held the one that Cody had.

Cody told Rock that he could hold his title for a moment as long as Rock let him hold his title belt. Rock agreed and said he would be honored to let him hold the People’s Champion title. They slowly swapped title belts. Rock looked at Cody’s title belt and then put it over his own shoulder.

Rock said it just felt right while he had the belt over his shoulder. Rock thanked Cody and they swapped belts again. Rock said he has to go away for a little while. Rock said he didn’t want to leave because he loves pro wrestling and made it cool again along with Cody. The fans sang the “goodbye” song, which Rock smiled in response to.

Rock told Cody to remember that when he comes back, whether Cody is champion or not champion, he was coming back for him. “I’m looking forward to it,” replied Cody. Rock said he and the world were looking forward to it. Rock said he had one more thing Cody needed to know.

Rock said Cody beat Reigns right in the middle of the ring 1-2-3. Rock said less than 24 hours before that, he beat Cody in the middle of the ring 1-2-3. Rock said Cody beat Reigns and that story is over. Rock removed his shades and said, “But our story has just begun.”

Cody said he believes that because Rock is the boss. Cody said Rock is the Final Boss and he’s also on the TKO board of directors, which makes him his literal boss. Cody said he is the champion. Cody looked to the crowd and said he is their champion. “And, Boss, that means I am your champion,” said Cody.

Rock nodded and then said Cody is their champion, the world champion, and he is his champion. Rock said he had one more thing before he rode off into the sunset. Rock said he had something to give Cody and said there would be no fireworks.

Rock reached in his pocket and then told Cody to give him his hand. Rock slipped something into Cody’s hand. Rock told Cody that he didn’t even have to open his hand to know what it was. “Don’t you ever break my heart again,” Rock said. “If you smell what the Final Boss is cooking.” Rock’s music played and he exited the ring while Cody looked agitated…

Powell’s POV: Great segment. Cody’s celebration was enjoyable. I love heel Rock’s slow and deliberate delivery of his lines. They all but made it clear that we’ll be seeing a match between the two at some point and I’m all for it. The intensity between Cody and Rock is off the charts.

Footage aired of New World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest arriving with the rest of Judgment Day. They cut to footage of new Raw Tag Team Champions The Miz and R-Truth walking through the parking area. They cut to a shot of new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn walking with his wife and son…

Cole and McAfee spoke at their desk and then introduced the Spanish broadcast team. Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov’s entrance followed. Cole said there are surprises on the Raw and the NXT Champion was here…

Cole said the WWE Draft will start on the April 26 edition of Smackdown and will conclude on the April 29 edition of Raw. He said Dragunov will be a part of the draft…

Powell’s POV: The WWE Draft will be held the same weekend as the NFL Draft. In fact, the first night of the WWE Draft will run head-to-head with night two of the NFL Draft.

1. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. Dragunov went for a top rope move that Nakamura avoided. McAfee said Dragunov might be the NXT Champion, “but you can’t take your sweet ass time like that.” Dragunov eventually came back with a kick and then powerbombed Nakamura. Dragunov hit Nakamura with the H-Bomb, then hit him with Torpedo Moscow and scored the pin…

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in 4:15 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: A good showing for Dragunov. This didn’t seem to be an official call up because they said he would be in the draft, but it came off like he will be making the jump once the draft occurs.

A video package recapped Drew McIntyre beating Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship, then being tripped by CM Punk, and then losing the title when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract…

Drew McIntyre was shown walking outside the building… Priest was shown walking backstage with the other Judgement Day members heading into the first commercial break… An ad for Tuesday’s NXT didn’t offer any details of what will be on the show… [C]

[Hour Two] A shot aired of a giant title belt that was set up outside the venue. Cole set up a WrestleMania XL recap video that showed Grayson Waller and Austin Theory winning the Smackdown Tag Titles, R-Truth and Miz winning the Raw Tag Titles, and Rhea Ripley beating Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s World Championship…

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh stood in the ring. Balor said to all the haters and doubters who thought Ripley couldn’t beat Lynch and Priest couldn’t cash in his MITB contract successfully, he wanted them to know that they were all wrong.

Dominik took the mic and was booed while he introduced Ripley, who made her entrance. Once in the ring, Ripley looked at her title belt. “WrestleMania, it was almost perfect, but you know we have a couple new problems that we need to deal with,” Ripley said. She said two things came out of the weekend. Ripley said Mami is always on top and this is a new era for The Judgment Day.

New World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was introduced by Balor. Once Priest was in the ring, the fans started a “you deserve it” chant. “You’re damn right I do,” Priest said. “Now the Terror Twins stand before you as World Champions.” Priest said they rise to the occasion and now the world needs to follow suit and all rise for The Judgment Day.

Priest and Ripley held up their title belts and then R-Truth snuck in the ring and joined them by raising up his Raw tag team title belt. Priest said hell no. Truth said he brought the tag team titles back to Judgment Day. Truth said he knows they are picky about who they let in the group, but he’s only one half of the tag team champions.

The Miz made his entrance to the flattest reaction of the night (ouch). Miz spoke as he walked and then entered the ring. Miz said he doesn’t want to be in Judgment Day and he knows Truth doesn’t want to be either. Priest said Truth isn’t in Judgment Day. Truth said he is.

Miz pulled Truth to his side of the ring. Miz introduced himself and Truth as the new Raw TagTeam Champions. Balor said Awesome Truth will have the shortest tag team title reign in history. Balor challenged them to put the tag team titles on the line.

Truth said it sounds like fun, but they can’t “because there’s only three of us.” Miz asked if he was talking about a real person or Little Jimmy. Truth said they could have a six-man tag match with him teaming with Miz “and the guy you can’t see.” McDonagh accepted the challenge. Miz said he wanted to physically see their partner. Truth tried to introduce the partner, but he and Miz were attacked by Judgment Day and tossed out of the ring. [C]

An ad aired for the WWE Draft…

2. Raw Tag Team Champions R-Truth and The Miz vs. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. The match started as a handicap match and was joined in progress. Truth was isolated by the heels. Cole said WrestleMania viewership was up 41 percent this year.

The Miz took a tag and got the better of Dom, who avoided his Skull Crushing Finale attempt. Dom tied up the referee while Balor hit Miz with a clothesline from the apron. Balor and McDonagh took Miz to ringside and put the boots to him heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Miz was beatdown throughout the commercial break.

John Cena made his entrance and took a tag from Miz. Cena hit McDonagh with two shoulder blocks and slammed him to the mat. Cena watched while Truth and Miz slammed the other two. The babyfaces did the “You Can’t See Me” bit, hit simultaneous Five Knuckle Shuffles, and then hit simultaneous Attitude Adjustments and scored a triple pin.

John Cena and Raw Tag Team Champions R-Truth and The Miz defeated Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in 9:30 of television time.

Cole said you never know what will happen on the Raw after WrestleMania. Cena celebrated with Truth and Miz. Cena picked up the Raw Tag Title belts and handled them to Truth and Miz, then hugged them both…

Powell’s POV: That was fun. Cena’s appearance was short and sweet, which is all it needed to be.

Cole narrated highlights of Bronson Reed eliminating Ivar to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal…

Bronson Reed delivered a promo while standing next to The Dre trophy. He said he doesn’t just enter the ring to win, he intends to break his opponents. Reed said winning The Dre was just the beginning. Reed said Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Ricochet would all learn a lesson in raw dominance. A graphic listed Reed vs. McIntyre vs. Uso vs. Ricochet in a four-way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship…

An ad for Friday’s Smackdown touted appearances by new WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and new WWE Women’s Champion Bayley… [C]