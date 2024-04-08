WWE Raw preview: First note regarding the night after WrestleMania XL edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The first hour will be commercial-free

Powell’s POV: Or roughly 53 minutes will be free of commercials if last week’s show is any indication. Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video that can be viewed below. They have yet to share any additional details regarding tonight’s show. Raw will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.