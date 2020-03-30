WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.367 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous episode’s 2.569 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished tied for first in the male 18-49 demographic, but this was the show’s worst viewership count of 2020.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

