Becky Lynch on the unique challenges of having WWE matches without fans present

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News and was asked about performing under the circumstances at fan-free venues. “It’s very different, right?” Lynch started. “It’s all about adaption and I wouldn’t be where I am in my career if I wasn’t about to adapt to that and know when to shift when the time is right. So I think that you just have to go into a different mode, you have to realize that you’re not going to get the same feedback. It feels so good when we have the crowd responding.

“But to know that, OK, you’re not going to get that feedback. You have to tell them a story. The people that are watching at home, the millions of people that are watching at home, you have to tell them a story. You have to give them a reason to care. You have to give them a reason to think about something else for a little bit whether it’s an hour or three hours or whatever it is. Then you just figure out how can I do this the best and that’s all this ever is for me: how can I do this the best.”

Lynch was also asked if she’s thinking more in the ring without the live crowd to feed off. “That is the thing — I’ve always been somebody who fed off that energy and connected to the crowd,” said Lynch. “Now, they’re just not there to let you know that you’re connected to them. It really is just remembering that there are millions of people watching at home and that you are reaching them but now in a different way. So now, little details are even more important than they ever were.” Read the full interview at SportingNews.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s an interesting interview with Lynch going into more detail about working without fans present and hyping her WrestleMania 36 match with Shayna Baszler. Other topics include cooking, working out at home, the last year of her career, and more.



