Roman Reigns comments on pulling out of WrestleMania 36, apologizes to fans, says he made a decision for himself and his family

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns spoke publicly for the first time about pulling out of his WrestleMania 36 match and encouraged people to be better. “Take the time to think about how you want to be treated, how you would like a stranger to talk to you,” Reigns said. “For instance, for me, you already know what’s going on. It’s all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you want to call them, that I pulled out of WrestleMania.

“And it’s funny because for years now, man, for years, people have been like, ‘Don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.’ You know what I mean? There’s like a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family I’m a coward, I’m a sissy… a lot of different things that I am now. But you don’t know the whole story.

“All you know is what you think… You don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family. So, yeah, like the old saying, man, go and flip that cover over and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you go running your mouth and just take this time to better yourself.” Watch the full video below or follow Reigns at Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: Reigns apologized to his fans for not being able to being able to work WrestleMania, but he said that he had to make a decision for himself and his family. Quite frankly, anyone who doesn’t understand and respect his decision needs to check their priorities. It’s no secret that Reigns has a compromised immune system following his battle with leukemia. And even if that wasn’t the case, it’s ignorant for any fan to criticize any wrestler for declining to wrestle during these uncertain times.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

