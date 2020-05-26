Dallas Page on serving as a mentor for Cody, his relationship with WWE after appearing for AEW, returning to the ring for AEW, looks back at his match with Goldberg

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Dallas Page

Hosts: Chad and JP (transcription by John Poz)

Being a mentor to Cody Rhodes: I’ve been mentoring him since he was a kid and I really like him. It became just about me and him having a special relationship over the years. I’m super excited for him and what he’s been able to accomplish with AEW. Dusty (Rhodes) would have been doing cartwheels if he were alive today to see what Cody has accomplished. I am just here for Cody if he needs me.

Coming back to the ring for AEW: Cody and AEW started filming with my production company, Comeback Studios, we did the Resurrection of Jake the Snake and are coming out with Relentless. Anyway, I went back into the ring for one more time at Bash at the Beach with AEW because they were here (in Atlanta, GA) filming and Cody asked me to wrestle. Cody laid everything out and I said, what do you want me to do? He gave me complete freedom in certain spots for a couple things, like jumping off the top rope. You know it came down to risk versus reward with that spot, at three months from 64 years young, it wasn’t the smartest thing for me to do, but I was glad I did it. DDP Yoga is the real deal and it has kept me in great shape. Look at Chris Jericho and AJ Styles as well, they are in tremendous shape. As far as Bash at the Beach, it was a great moment and I’m so happy I did it.

Did he need the back brace in AEW or was it a callback to WCW: (Laughs) No, I did that for fun in AEW. Back in WCW when I wore I it, I needed it because “Macho Man” Randy Savage was dropping the elbow from the top on me every night.

Current Relationship with WWE: The WWE were so good to me over the years, putting me in Hall of Fame, putting Jake (Roberts) in when we were releasing the Resurrection of Jake the snake documentary. I mean it was amazing with them and if it was anybody else but Cody I wouldn’t have done anything with AEW. But I never took a contract with AEW though. It a hands off relationship with WWE right now, and I understand that.

On the Goldberg match at Halloween Havoc: The only thing that would have made that great match even better, was if he took the Diamond Cutter and lost. It’s probably his best match, but he should have lost to me that night. That’s how he should have went down. Which would have blown me up even farther, and would have given him that little chink in the armor. He could have even won the belt back that next night on Nitro.

Other topics include DDP Yoga, Monday Night Wars, 1997 feud of year vs. Macho Man, the NWO, matches with Sting on Nitro, Hulk Hogan, Nitro, WWE, meeting The Rock, Jake Roberts, The Undertaker, the stalker angle, Vince McMahon, and more.

