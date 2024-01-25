Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings Vince McMahon is accused of sex trafficking in a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee. Janel Grant filed a lawsuit in a Connecticut federal court on Thursday claiming that she was abused and sexually exploited by McMahon. Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis is also listed as a defendant. The Wall Street Journal shared details from the lawsuit, which includes Grant accusing McMahon and Laurinaitis of locking her in an office and taking turns sexually assaulting her.

Grant’s lawsuit also alleges that eight days later, McMahon locked her inside his private locker room at WWE headquarters and forced himself on her over a massage table. She claims that McMahon’s personal assistant delivered $15,000 in Bloomingdale’s gift cards to her after the incident. Grant also accused McMahon of forcing her to perform oral sex the last time they met in 2022. Read more at WSJ.com.

Powell’s POV: The lawsuit excerpts run by WSJ are extremely graphic, so read them at your own risk. Grant entered into a $3 million nondisclosure agreement with McMahon in 2022 and said he later refused to pay the full amount because he accused her of leaking information to the media. The lawsuit also accuses McMahon of instructing Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE wrestler he was trying to re-sign. Although the wrestler is not named in the lawsuit, he is listed as a UFC fighter and WWE talent, and WSJ’s report said people familiar with the matter identified Brock Lesnar. Grant claims that after the wrestler re-signed with WWE, McMahon texted her that part of the deal “was f—ing U.” The lawsuit claims that McMahon attempted to traffic Grant to the wrestler, but she and the wrestler did not meet. The WSJ story adds that they reached out to reps for McMahon, Laurinaitis, and Lesnar, but none immediately responded on Thursday.