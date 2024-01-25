WWE releases Kevin Patrick

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) is no longer with WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE has released Patrick from his contract.

Powell’s POV: The news broke earlier this week that Patrick was out as the Smackdown play-by-play voice, so the news of his release is not a surprise. Michael Cole is expected to join Corey Graves on commentary for Friday’s Smackdown. There’s no word yet as to what the company intends to do long term with the vacant play-by-play position.