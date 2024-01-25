TNA Impact preview: Kazuchika Okada and Nic Nemeth in action, Knockouts Title match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Championship

-Kazuchika Okada, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. “The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers

-Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

-Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight

-Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.