ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Gravity and Gringo Loco in a Proving Ground match

-Slim J vs. Rocky Romero vs. Josh Woods vs. JD Drake in a four-way

-Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Lee Johnson vs. The Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson

-Trish Adora, Lady Frost, and Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie, Diamante, and Leila Grey

-Angelico and Serpentico vs. Cole Karter vs. Griff Garrison in a four-way

-Blake Christian and Willie Mack vs. The Outrunners

-Action Andretti vs. Anthony Henry

-Jack Cartwheel vs. Jon Cruz

-Zak Knight vs. Aaron Solo

-Abadon vs. Robyn Renegade

-Ethan Page in action

-Red Velvet in action

-Nyla Rose in action

-Vincent and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).