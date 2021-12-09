What's happening...

ROH Champion Bandido unable to appear at Final Battle

December 9, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Champion Bandido will not take part inSaturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view. ROH announced that Bandido tested positive for COVID-19 and is unable to appear for his scheduled main event title match against Jonathan Gresham.

Powell’s POV: While Bandido’s health is obviously the primary concern, this is a tough break for ROH, particularly if they were planning to move the title to Gresham. ROH has not announced Bandido’s replacement as of this update. Here’s wishing him a quick recovery.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.