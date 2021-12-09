ROH Champion Bandido unable to appear at Final Battle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Champion Bandido will not take part inSaturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view. ROH announced that Bandido tested positive for COVID-19 and is unable to appear for his scheduled main event title match against Jonathan Gresham.

Powell’s POV: While Bandido’s health is obviously the primary concern, this is a tough break for ROH, particularly if they were planning to move the title to Gresham. ROH has not announced Bandido’s replacement as of this update. Here’s wishing him a quick recovery.