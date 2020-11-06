Adam Swift joins FloSports

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Adam Swift announced via social media that he has been named the Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at FloSports. Swift worked for AXS TV for eleven years and was considered instrumental in the network’s partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also played a key role in bringing the Ring of Honor television show to the network (when it was still named HDNet).

Powell’s POV: FloSports is a streaming service that became the home of WWNLive content in October 2016. The deal lasted less than a year and ended in litigation. Only time will tell whether the hiring of Swift will lead to FloSports taking another swing at pro wrestling.

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined @flosports as Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs. I’ve championed underserved sports and athletes throughout my career and I’m excited to continue that mission at an innovator and leader in sports streaming! — Adam Swift (@AdamMSwift) November 5, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...