11/06 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise, and more (29:12)…

Click here for the November 6 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...