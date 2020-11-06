NJPW Strong preview: Three matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-JR Kratos and Rust Taylor vs. Rocky Romero and Jeff Cobb

-Chase Owens vs. Danny Limelight

-Fred Rosser vs. Jordan Clearwater

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire will be taking this show off while traveling to the AEW Full Gear event. His written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will return next week.



