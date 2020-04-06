WWE Raw, ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Charlotte Flair, Sika, Dallas Page, Chelsea Green, John Zandig, Peter Maivia, Steve Rickard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw was taped the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be the quietest night after WrestleMania edition in history. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Will Pruett and I will be taking your calls coming out of WrestleMania 36 at PWAudio.net.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. The show is listed as cancelled, so there is no makeup date, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Birthdays and Notables

-Peter Maivia was born on April 6, 1937. The grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died of cancer at age 45 on June 12, 1982

-Sika (Leati Anoaʻi) turned 75 on Sunday.

-Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) turned 64 on Sunday.

-Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) turned 34 on Sunday.

-New Zealand wrestler, trainer, and promoter Steve Rickard (Sydney “Merv” Batt) died on April 15, 2015 at age 85.

-John Zandig (John Corson) is 49.

-Chelsea Green is 29.



