AEW Dynamite preview: Three matches and Chris Jericho’s role announced for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Shawn Spears in a TNT Title tournament quarterfinal match.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker.

-Lance Archer in action.

Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho will be on color commentary with Tony Schiavone. AEW Dynamite was taped last week in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs Wednesday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



