MLW Fusion Alpha preview: MLW National Openweight Championship headlines tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Tom Lawlor for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Aramis vs. Arez.

-Alex Kane vs. Budd Heavy.

Powell’s POV: The main event looks fun on paper as Hammerstone heads into this weekend’s match against MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.