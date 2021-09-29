What's happening...

“Rhodes to the Top” featuring Cody and Brandi Rhodes premieres tonight

September 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The “Rhodes to the Top” reality show featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes premieres tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The first episode is labeled “Everything Is About to Change.” The description lists Cody taking a big risk with an emotional, live promo; Brandi and Cody are excited to have their first child on the way but expect their highly opinionated friends and family to rain on their parade.”

Powell’s POV: The show is listed as airing right after AEW Dynamite and will also have an immediate replay at 10CT/11ET. I am looking forward to seeing how Cody and Brandi come off, and I’m also curious to see how the show performs in the ratings with Dynamite as a lead-in.

