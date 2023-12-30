AEW Worlds End results: Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley to become the first AEW Triple Crown Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Worlds End
Aired live December 30, 2023 on pay-per-view and B/R Live
Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
AEW Worlds End Zero Hour Pre-Show results: Willow Nightingale defeated Kris Statlander in 13:25, Killswitch won the 20-man battle royale in 13:50 to earn a shot at the TNT Title, and Hook beat Wheeler Yuta in an FTW Rules match in 10:20 to retain the FTW Championship…
A video package opened the main card…
