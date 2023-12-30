AEW Worlds End results: Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley to become the first AEW Triple Crown Champion

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Worlds End

Aired live December 30, 2023 on pay-per-view and B/R Live

Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum



AEW Worlds End Zero Hour Pre-Show results: Willow Nightingale defeated Kris Statlander in 13:25, Killswitch won the 20-man battle royale in 13:50 to earn a shot at the TNT Title, and Hook beat Wheeler Yuta in an FTW Rules match in 10:20 to retain the FTW Championship…

A video package opened the main card…