AEW Worlds End polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 30, 2023

AEW Worlds End Poll: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

AEW Worlds End Poll: Vote for the best match
MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship
Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley to become the first AEW Triple Crown Champion
Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in a No DQ match for the TNT Championship
Toni Storm vs. Riho for the AEW Women's Championship
Julia Hart vs. Abadon for the TBS Title
Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes
Sting, Darby, Jericho, Guevara vs. Starks, Bill, Hobbs, Takeshita
Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo
Danielson, Claudio, Mark Briscoe, Garcia vs. Brody King, Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal
Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta for the FTW Championship
Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
20-Man Battle Royale
