AEW Dynamite preview: The semifinals of the Eliminator tournament, Inner Circle town hall, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match for the TNT Championship.

-Hangman Page vs. Wardlow in an AEW Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match.

-Kenny Omega vs. Penta El 0M in an AEW Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal.

-The Inner Circle holds a town hall meeting to determine whether MJF can join the faction.

Powell’s POV: The previously advertised Tay Conti vs. Abadon match was pulled from the show due to Abadon suffering an injury when the match was taped. AEW previously announced that Rey Fenix was pulled from his scheduled match against Omega due to an injury. From a storyline standpoint, Fenix was ruled the loser of his match with Penta via forfeit, setting up Penta as the second round opponent for Omega. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...