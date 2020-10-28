NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s Halloween Havoc themed edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title (gimmick determined via Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

-Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship (gimmick determined via Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror match

-Shotzi Blackheart hosts the show

Powell’s POV: NXT is using the “Halloween Havoc” slogan for this episode. The “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” phrase means there will be a wheel of gimmick matches that someone will spin. Whichever gimmick match it stops on will be the gimmick of the match. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT tonight at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members on Thursdays.



