NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Josh Mathews, Raul Mendoza

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes a ladder match between a member of Undisputed Era and Pat McAfee’s team to determine which team has control in the WarGames match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion features the beginning of the 2020 Opera Cup tournament. Fusion streams at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review immediately following the NXT and AEW Dynamite shows.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focused on the Survivor Series 2000 event.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has MLW founder Court Bauer. The previous show had musician Corey Taylor as the guest. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlighted King Kong Bundy. The previous show focused on Survivor Series 1995. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode related to pro wrestling featured Ricky Morton. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Impact Wrestling play-by-play voice Josh Mathews (Josh Lomberger) is 40.

-Raul Mendoza is 29.