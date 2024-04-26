WWE Draft rules and pools

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following draft pools are set for wrestlers who are eligible to be drafted on Friday Night Smackdown or Monday’s Raw.
Friday Night Smackdown – Tonight
AJ Styles
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)
Andrade
Bianca Belair
Bron Breakker
Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis
Ivar
Jey Uso
LA Knight
Liv Morgan
Nia Jax
Randy Orton
Ricochet
Seth Rollins
Shayna Baszler
Sheamus
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)
The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin)
Zoey Stark
Raw – Monday
DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)
Apollo Crews
Braun Strowman
Bronson Reed
Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
CM Punk
The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile)
Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
Drew McIntyre
Final Testament (Karrion Kross, “AOP” Akam and Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering)
Giovanni Vinci
Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)
Jade Cargill
Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Kevin Owens
Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez)
LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)
Naomi
Natalya
New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)
New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
Odyssey Jones
Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)
Shinsuke Nakamura
Tegan Nox
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, “Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab)
Tiffany Stratton
Powell’s POV: NXT wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on both nights. The champions will remain on their respective brands. The exception are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, who will be assigned to the brand they are drafted to once they lose their titles. Smackdown will have four rounds with both brands drafting twice per round (a total of 16 picks). Raw will have six rounds of both brands drafting twice for a total of 24 picks. Smackdown has the first pick tonight, and Raw has the first pick on Monday. The rosters will lock on Monday, May 6 coming out of WWE Backlash France.
