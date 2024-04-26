WWE Draft rules and pools

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following draft pools are set for wrestlers who are eligible to be drafted on Friday Night Smackdown or Monday’s Raw.

Friday Night Smackdown – Tonight

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

Andrade

Bianca Belair

Bron Breakker

Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis

Ivar

Jey Uso

LA Knight

Liv Morgan

Nia Jax

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)

The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin)

Zoey Stark

Raw – Monday

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

Apollo Crews

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

CM Punk

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile)

Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

Drew McIntyre

Final Testament (Karrion Kross, “AOP” Akam and Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering)

Giovanni Vinci

Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)

Jade Cargill

Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kevin Owens

Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez)

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)

Naomi

Natalya

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Odyssey Jones

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tegan Nox

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, “Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab)

Tiffany Stratton

Powell’s POV: NXT wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on both nights. The champions will remain on their respective brands. The exception are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, who will be assigned to the brand they are drafted to once they lose their titles. Smackdown will have four rounds with both brands drafting twice per round (a total of 16 picks). Raw will have six rounds of both brands drafting twice for a total of 24 picks. Smackdown has the first pick tonight, and Raw has the first pick on Monday. The rosters will lock on Monday, May 6 coming out of WWE Backlash France.