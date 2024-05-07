Smackdown’s King of the Ring bracket revealed

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Smackdown side of the King of the Ring tournament.

-Randy Orton vs. and AJ Styles

-Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

-Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga

Powell’s POV: The matches are listed in the order they appear on the bracket, meaning the winner of Orton vs. Styles will face the winner of Corbin vs. Hayes in the quarterfinals. The matches were revealed during Monday’s Raw Talk. It was not made clear which matches will be televised and which will take place at a live event, but I’m guessing that Orton vs. Styles will be the Smackdown main event. Smackdown’s Queen of the Ring bracket has ye to be revealed.