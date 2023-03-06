WWE officially announces the King and Queen of the Ring for Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event for Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Superdome.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., March 6, 2023 – The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

WWE King and Queen Of The Ring is happening in Jeddah, alongside a host of additional exciting events happening in Jeddah throughout the year.

This marks the first King Of The Ring Premium Live Event to be held since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021.

More details on WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be announced in the coming weeks.

Powell’s POV: This event will be held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, while AEW Double Or Nothing will be held on the Sunday of the same holiday weekend. In related news, as much as I enjoy pro wrestling, I also miss holiday weekends!