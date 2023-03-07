03/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: John Cena returns, Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor, Piper Niven vs. Nikki Cross, Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring John Cena’s return, Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor, Piper Niven vs. Nikki Cross, Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more (43:09)…

