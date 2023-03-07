What's happening...

03/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: John Cena returns, Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor, Piper Niven vs. Nikki Cross, Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler

March 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring John Cena’s return, Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match, Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor, Piper Niven vs. Nikki Cross, Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more (43:09)…

Click here to stream or download the March 6 WWE Raw audio review.

