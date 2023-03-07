NXT Roadblock live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, Bruce Prichard, Tyler Bate, Chick Donovan, Craig Pittman, Tylene Buck, Chase Owens

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and carries the Roadblock theme. Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Meiko Satomura. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush. My review will be available after the show, and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chick Donovan (Charles Kelley) is 76.

-Craig Pittman is 65.

-WWE executive Bruce Prichard is 60.

-Tylene Buck, who worked as Major Gunns in WCW, is 51.

-Chase Owens is 33.

-Tyler Bate is 26.