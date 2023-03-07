3/6 AEW Dark Elevation results: Lee Johnson vs. Evil Uno, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Brooke Havok in a non-title match, Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter, Leila Grey vs. Skye Blue, Titus Alexander vs. Juice Robinson, Brian Cage vs. Rob McKnight

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 105)

Taped March 1, 2023 in San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace

Streamed March 6, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated J-Rod and Sandra Moone

2. Brian Cage beat Rob McKnight

3. Juice Robinson over Titus Alexander

4. Skye Blue defeated Leila Grey

5. Christopher Daniels beat Cole Karter

6. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Brooke Havok in a non-title match

7. Lance Archer beat Jack Banning

8. Evil Uno defeated Lee Johnson