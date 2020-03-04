NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Dalton Castle, Sarah Stock, Crowbar, Yvon Cormier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University and includes two cage matches. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show spotlights No Way Out 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast focuses on the Ohio State Reformatory Prison being haunted. The previous show had Jake Roberts from the Jericho Cruise. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive lineman Lane Johnson. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is focuses on Ricky Steamboat. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Crowbar (Christopher Ford) is 46.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Sarah Stock is 41.

-Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) is 34.

-Yvon Cormier died at age 70 after a cancer battle on March 4, 2009.



