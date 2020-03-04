JBL to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

JBL was announced as the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame’s class of 2020. The announcement was made on Tuesday’s WWE Backstage on FS1. JBL also made a surprise appearance on the show, which can be viewed below or via WWE on Fox YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: JBL joins the class that includes Batista, the NWO, and the Bella Twins. The induction ceremony will be held on April 2 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Congratulations to JBL on the honor.



