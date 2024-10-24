AEW Dynamite rating: Jack Perry and Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia and Private Party

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 637,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up a tick from the 633,000 viewership total for last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.19 rating in 18-49 demo, down a tick from last week’s 0.20 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 702,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the October 25, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 774,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Ric Flair’s debut, the Dynamite Diamond Ring match.