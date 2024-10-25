TNA Bound For Glory and NXT Halloween Havoc, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Atsushi Onita, Too Cold Scorpio, Perry Saturn, Latin Lover, Rosa Mendes

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Bound For Glory will be held on Saturday night in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. The show is headlined by Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship with Frankie Kazarian as special referee. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 5:45CT/6:45ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Halloween Havoc will be held on Sunday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. The card is headlined by Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match for the NXT Championship. Join me for my live review starting with a pre-show match or the start of the main card as it streams on Peacock at 6CT/7ET. My same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. The show features WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther meet face-to-face. Jake Barnett and I are swapping coverage again this week, so join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah’s Maverik Center. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Atsushi Onita is 67.

-Too Cold Scorpio (Charles Scaggs) is 60.

-Perry Saturn (Perry Satullo) is 58.

-Latin Lover (Victor Ruiz) is 57.

-Rosa Mendes (Milena Roucka) is 45.

-Longtime Dot Net Member “Assassin V” is 55 (and is still older than me).