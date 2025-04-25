WWE Smackdown results (4/25): Powell’s live review of the WrestleMania 41 fallout edition with WWE Champion John Cena, plus The Street Profits vs. MCMG vs. DIY in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,340)

April 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while arrival shots aired of WWE Tag Team Champion The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Tessitore noted that the TLC match will air commercial-free during the final hour of Smackdown…

A WrestleMania 41 recap video package aired…

WWE Champion John Cena made his entrance and was serenaded by the fans singing “John Cena sucks” during his entrance. Cena wore a green t-shirt and a hat with a logo that had a cowboy hat on it. Wade Barrett checked in on color commentary.

Cena motioned for ring announcer Mark Nash to join him in the ring. Cena handed Nash a note while the fans chanted “Let’s Go Cena” and “Cena sucks.” Nash apologized and said his announcement had once again been deemed disrespectful.

Nash introduced Cena as the greatest of all time and said that he was gracing Fort Worth with his presence for the last time. Cena had Nash leave the ring. Cena was about to speak when he was interrupted by entrance music.

Randy Orton came out and pointed to fans holding up “RKO” signs before joining Cena inside the ring. The fans sang Orton’s entrance theme. Cena stood across the ring and held up his title belt.

Orton said in a couple months, it will be 25 years since he and Cena shook hands for the first time. Orton said Cena never changed and was about hustle, loyalty, and respect until recently. Orton said it was a way of life for Cena.

Orton said there’s a void in Cena’s life. He spoke about the children who looked up to Cena, and how Cena granted more wishes than anyone in the history of Make-A-Wish. Orton said Cena can’t tell him that those sick kids didn’t leave with a piece of his heart.

Orton told Cena that he figured out how he could fill the void. Orton told Cena that he needs to have kids. He said the world would be a better place if there were a bunch of square-jawed, big-forearmed kids running around. Orton told Cena that having kids will make him a better human being.

“How dare you,” Cena started. “How dare you prance out here with a smile on your face under the guise of making me feel better, and then parent-shame me front of the whole world. Congratulations. Randy Orton, you have children and you love them. Good for you. Do you want to know the real reason I don’t have kids?”

Cena looked to the crowd and said, “Because I spent the last 25 years raising yours.” He said he was a better father to kids than the parents in the crowd could ever be. Cena told a kid in the crowd that his father is a loser. Cena took issue with a six-year-old flipping him off and said he’s been policing brats like him for a quarter of a century.

Cena told the kid not to bring a knife to a gun fight, then said that he bet his father never taught him that one. Orton asked if the Hollywood rot had set in Cena’s brain. Orton said the fans and WWE are the reasons Cena made it to Hollywood.

Orton said he can hold his head up high and get respect from his peers. Orton said he’s a piece of furniture in WWE and is there to stay. “You, you’re just a guest,” said Orton. Cena said we all have our perspectives. Cena said he used to believe that there would be no WWE without the fans and that “we” win together.

Cena said he was wrong, he won, and he didn’t need the people. Cena said the fans chant “Let’s Go Cena, Cena sucks” in teh same breath. Cena said he just called out a rando who turned pale white. He said to imagine being told that you suck for 25 years.

Cena called the fans hypocrites. He said once they get tired of him, they can put their energy into any wrestler they want to cheer for. But if the roles are reversed and he puts his energy into anything other than WWE, he’s an outcast and a guest.

Cena said that’s why it’s dysfunctional and why it doesn’t work. He said it’s manipulation, and the fans are manipulating the truth to make themselves feel good because they’ve done nothing with their lives. Cena said he’s an outcast for doing something different.

Orton said his words weren’t penetrating Cena’s thick skull. Orton mentioned Cody Rhodes’ theme song stating that there’s more than one royal family. Orton said Cody isn’t just talking about his own family, he’s talking about Orton’s family. Orton spoke about what wrestling has done for him.

Cena told him to shut his mouth. Cena said that he’s won the title 17 times, and Orton has won it 14 times. Cena said that Orton will be forever frozen at 14 once he takes the title home. Cena called Orton a babbling moron and said he’s trying to make sure that Orton’s family is erased.

Orton recalled Cena claiming to be the last real champion. Orton told Cena to put the title on the line and fight him on the spot. Cena held up the title belt and said no. Cena said that just like so many other times over the last 25 years, he was doing it to save Orton’s ass. Cena said there should be a match between them for the title, but it shouldn’t happen there.

Cena said the match should happen at WWE Backlash in St. Louis. Cena noted that Orton is from St. Louis, and he could spend the whole day with his family. Cena told Orton to show up rested, because when he fails, he will have no excuse. Cena held up the title belt and told Orton to take a good look because it’s what the last real champion looks like.

Cena said this was as Orton would ever get to the title, and then tossed the belt to him. Cena hit Orton while he was catching the belt. Orton eventually dropped Cena with an RKO. Orton picked up the title belt and posed on the ropes with it while his entrance theme played…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at ringside. Tessitore said that after 230 days as NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer and Axiom had arrived at Smackdown. A brief video package aired on the Fraxiom duo… Los Garza made their entrance with Santos Escobar heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like that Cena continues to acknowledge that he knows the show will go on with a new title belt after he retires with the WWE Championship, but it’s hard to look past the lineage of the belt he carries being a hot mess.

The broadcast team said John Cena vs. Randy Orton was official for WWE Backlash on May 10… Fraxiom made their entrance…

1. “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto (w/Santos Escobar). Frazer and Axiom got out to a quick start, but the heel duo took offensive control heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

There was a brief “this is awesome” chant. Axiom caught Angel on the ropes and joined him. Axiom hit a Spanish Fly from the top rope and then Frazer followed up with a Phoenix Splash and got the pin…

“Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated “Los Garza” Angel and Berto in 8:20.

Powell’s POV: A nice win for Frazer and Axiom on their first night as Smackdown wrestlers. The broadcast team welcomed them to the blue brand, so this was more than just a one-off before they return to NXT. Good for them. Frazer and Axiom have had some of the best tag team matches in the business over the last year or so. For those reading live, Seth Rollins is about to announce a pick at the NFL Draft unless the Chicago Bears trade down again.

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were shown seated in their dressing room while Tessitore hyped the TLC match… Tessitore hyped Tiffany Stratton for after the break while the WWE Women’s Champion was shown… [C]