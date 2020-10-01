NXT UK’s Heritage Cup tournament begins, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Hector Guerrero, Rico Costantino, Curtis Axel, Robert Stone, Bob Geigel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Alexander Wolfe vs. Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup tournament match with Pete Dunne as special referee. Haydn Gleed isn’t feeling well and it is unclear whether his written review will return this week or next week. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a F grade majority vote from 26 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent of the vote. The voting was mixed, as C picked up 22 percent, and B picked up 21 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hector Guerrero is 66.

-Rico Costantino is 59.

-Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) is 41.

-Robert Stone (Robert Strauss) is 37.

-The late Bob Geigel was born on October 1, 1924. He died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.



