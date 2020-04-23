04/23 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Kushida vs. Tony Nese, Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas, and El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Kushida vs. Tony Nese, Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas, and El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches, and more (61:04)…

Click here for the April 23 NXT TV audio review.

