WWE Money in the Bank lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, Becky Lynch)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Madcap Moss)

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Moss won a four-way qualifying match over Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, and The Miz on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review of WWE MITB as the show beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).