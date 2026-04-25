WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Wrestlers released by the company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts would not be renewed) by WWE on April 24, 2026. Refresh the page for the latest updates.
-Aleister Black
-Zelina
-Kairi Sane
-Alex Shelley
-Chris Sabin
-Santos Escobar
-Apollo Crews
-Nikki Cross
-Joe Gacy
-“Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas
-Dexter Lumis
-Erick Rowan
-Zoey Stark
-Alba Fyre
-Andre Chase
-Dante Chen
-Tyson DuPont
-Tyriek Igwe
-Luca Crusifino
-Tyra Mae Steele
-Malik Blade
-Chris Island
-Sirena Linton
-Trill London
-Francois Prinsloo
Powell’s POV: I reported earlier today during the Dot Net Weekly audio show that cuts were expected to take place today. I will update this list if there are additional cuts. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. Here’s wishing everyone affected by the cuts the very best.
Goodbye and thank you, WWE.
5 years, 147 matches.
The list of names of people I want to thank is endless.
I am proud to be the first Singaporean-born WWE Superstar, and I hope that inspires everyone that anything can be achieved.
Stay tuned.
Chen. Now. Forever. Together. pic.twitter.com/MkUKlk1qn2
— Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) April 24, 2026
— Dexter Lumis (@DexterWWE) April 24, 2026
One last TEACHABLE MOMENT‼️
I couldn’t have done it without U 🙌🏼
*Available for bookings, signings, and seminars starting in June. Let’s get to work. #WWENXT#Smackdown#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/cLxXaJiYkv
— Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) April 24, 2026
Goodbye and Thank you WWE
I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold.
Thank you all for the continued love and support.
Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true.
Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers…
— Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) April 24, 2026
✌🏻lol
— Joe 6acy (@JoeGacy) April 24, 2026
So the entire Wyatt 6 that’s crazy
Maybe cut some samoans….
Eff this company!
Explain the Kairi release to me like I’m 5 years old.
There’s a long list of women they want to push and she ain’t one of them
TKO need monies. Monies make happy. [expletive] the wrestlers or fans. Papa needs shareholder glazing.
(It’s the one release that’s sickening, esp as they’ve brought the freaking Bellas back)
The kairi release is so strange. Involved literally in an active story and a tremendous wrestler. The Iyo v Asuka feud means far less without her.
Alisteir Black is the other surprising one for me.
They gave up on the Wyatt sicks 2 weeks after they debuted. Yet another wasted opportunity to tell some great stories.
She’s 2 feet tall, has zero pro wrestling talent, and should never have been hired in the first place.
The Wyatt Sucks are finally gone! Hallelujah!
Zero talent was released, just a bunch of bums who will never draw a dime in pro wrestling. The ones on the main roster were making a minimum of $350k to be completely useless so nobody should feel a shred of sympathy for them.