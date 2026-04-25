WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Wrestlers released by the company

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts would not be renewed) by WWE on April 24, 2026. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Aleister Black

-Zelina

-Kairi Sane

-Alex Shelley

-Chris Sabin

-Santos Escobar

-Apollo Crews

-Nikki Cross

-Joe Gacy

-“Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas

-Dexter Lumis

-Erick Rowan

-Zoey Stark

-Alba Fyre

-Andre Chase

-Dante Chen

-Tyson DuPont

-Tyriek Igwe

-Luca Crusifino

-Tyra Mae Steele

-Malik Blade

-Chris Island

-Sirena Linton

-Trill London

-Francois Prinsloo

Powell’s POV: I reported earlier today during the Dot Net Weekly audio show that cuts were expected to take place today. I will update this list if there are additional cuts. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. Here’s wishing everyone affected by the cuts the very best.

Goodbye and thank you, WWE. 5 years, 147 matches. The list of names of people I want to thank is endless. I am proud to be the first Singaporean-born WWE Superstar, and I hope that inspires everyone that anything can be achieved. Stay tuned. Chen. Now. Forever. Together. pic.twitter.com/MkUKlk1qn2 — Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) April 24, 2026

One last TEACHABLE MOMENT‼️ I couldn’t have done it without U 🙌🏼 *Available for bookings, signings, and seminars starting in June. Let’s get to work. #WWENXT#Smackdown#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/cLxXaJiYkv — Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) April 24, 2026

Goodbye and Thank you WWE I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold. Thank you all for the continued love and support. Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true. Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers… — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) April 24, 2026