NXT TV rating: Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears in a non-title match, Tag Team Turmoil

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 611,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 724,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.26 rating. NXT took a big dip after performing well when they had Ethan Page debut along with Jordynne Grace’s crossover from TNA, followed by the tease of wrestlers from other locker rooms (TNA’s Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian) taking part in last week’s battle royal. There were no such teases nor surprise appearances last night. One year earlier, the June 27, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 622,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating for Gold Rush night two.