AEW announces the Beach Break theme and matches for next week’s Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW announced that next week’s Dynamite will carry the Beach Break theme. The company also announced the following matches for the show, which will be held in Chicago Illinois at Wintrust Arena:
-Jeff Jarrett faces the wild card in an Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match
-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match
-Pac vs. the winner of Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match
Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be presented by Shark Week, which explains the Beach Break theme.
