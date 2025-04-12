NJPW Windy City Riot results (4/11): Vetter’s in-person review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Never Openweight Title, Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii in an Ironman match for the Strong Openweight Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Windy City Riot”

April 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

Streamed live on NJPWworld.com

The crowd was about 4,500; the lower deck was nearly a sellout. I attended this show live — the main freeway through Chicago is torn up and it’s a disaster to drive through right now. So, I could see Walker Stewart and Veda Scott providing commentary for the viewing audience.

Wintrust Arena is fairly new, built in 2017. It’s the home for DePaul men’s and women’s basketball and it’s a nice venue for NJPW and AEW. That said, there is just zero parking around this building.

1. Zane Jay vs. CJ Tino in a pre-show match. The first time I saw Zane, he reminded me of a young Jack Evans. He wrestled on last year’s show, almost a year ago to the day. This is an overused expression so I avoid it but it’s true here — Zane has put on 20-30 pounds of muscle in the past year. He’s been training at the dojo in Japan and he wore plain black Young Lion trunks. When I glanced at CJ Tino, my initial reaction was that he looks like a 5’9″ version of Duke Hudson… then during the match, he shouted at the crowd, revealing what I presume is an Australian accent! So, Zane is taller but Tino dominated the match. In the end, Zane put him in a Boston Crab, and Tino tapped out. Good action.

Zane Jay defeated CJ Tino at 8:58.

* Zane got on the mic and said he is relinquishing a title or trophy held by trainees here in the U.S. because he’s returning to Japan.

2. Tom Lawlor vs. TJP. I’m a big fan of both guys, and they kept it on the mat and worked over each other’s arms. Lawlor wore his jean shorts with suspenders; I just hate that look. In the end, TJP hit a Mamba Splash (frog splash) for the pin. Good opener to the main show.

TJP defeated Tom Lawlor at 12:13.

3. Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM. This crowd was HOT and split for both women. They worked at a much faster pace than the prior match, and AZM applied a double-armbar behind AZM’s back, but AZM reached the ropes at 10:00, and they both rolled to the floor. They continued to punch each other at ringside, and one tried to get back into the ring but was pulled back to the floor, and we had a double count-out. The crowd was not happy with this non-finish. Really good action.

Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM went to a double count-out at 11:42.

4. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. “The International Jet Setters” Kushida and Kevin Knight for the New Japan Strong Tag Team Titles. I truly didn’t recall that the WCWC had these belts until they came out wearing them. Knight was the star here, hitting a cool jump-up Frankensteiner in the corner, and a bit later, he hit a dropkick as an opponent was on Kushida’s shoulders. In the end, Royce hit a low blow on Kushida, then a German Suplex, for the tainted pin.

Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson defeated Kushida and Kevin Knight to retain the New Japan Strong Tag Team Titles at 11:04.

5. Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a 30-minute Ironman match. I’ll add that my stopwatch was spot-on with most of the time checks (every five minutes) including the final one. Almost immediately, they started trading chops, and it just kept going and going! Both men’s chests were quickly turning bright red. They brawled into the crowd (the only match of the night to go over the guardrail) and were pretty close to me. In the ring, Ishii hit a superplex at about 14:30 for a nearfall, and I’m pretty sure that is the first time anyone even had gone for a pin! Kidd was nonstop in cursing and swearing and making lewd hand gestures, including pretending to urinate on Ishii.

Kidd hit a powerbomb to get a pin at 22:50 to take a 1-0 lead. However, Ishii applied a crossarm breaker, and Kidd tapped out at 27:56! So, we were now down to the final two minutes. Kidd rolled to the floor at 29:50! He opted not to fight to the bell, satisfied he got a draw! The clock rang at 30:00 sharp, and Kidd started to head to the back. However, the ref ordered this match to continue into sudden death! Kidd was irate. Ishii hit a brainbuster and scored the pin, and the crowd went nuts for him getting a big win. It’s hard to believe that match went so long because it flowed so well and never dragged.

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Gabe Kidd in overtime of an Ironman match at 34:06.

6. “Los Ingobernables de Japon” Tetsuya Naito and Titan vs. Rocky Romero and El Phantasmo. Rocky and Titan opened with a fast-and-furious lucha exchange that was probably the best part of the match. Naito and ELP had a good exchange. Rocky and ELP had some funny exchanges where they had friendly arguments about which team move to perform. Titan hit a top-rope doublestomp onto Rocky’s chest for the pin. That finish came out of nowhere. Not a bad match, but I’d also say it was my least favorite of the night.

Tetsuya Naito and Titan defeated Rocky Romero and El Phantasmo at 11:05.

7. David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. These two JUST met in the semifinals of the New Japan Cup, which Finlay won. Zack controlled a lot of the action and kept it on the mat. He got a nearfall at 14:00 where the ref’s hand hit the mat but he held up the two-fingers, but the crowd angrily chanted, “That was three!” Finlay went for the Overkill (pop-up knee strike to the chest), but Sabre blocked it and immediately hit a Zack Driver for the pin. That was very good, but it wasn’t as good as the New Japan Cup match, largely because there weren’t any stakes on the line. But it gives Sabre an immediate win back after a rare loss.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated David Finlay at 15:20.

8. Hirooki Goto vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Pretty basic action for the first 12ish minutes; the crowd watched but weren’t as vocal as most of the other matches. However, they kicked into second gear, with Shota hitting some running knees and getting some nearfalls. The crowd loved Goto. Goto applied a hammerlock behind Shota’s back and hit the GTR slam for the pin. A really strong last six to eight minutes. That said, it never felt like anyone believed Shota was winning here.

Hirooki Goto defeated Shota Umino to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at 19:59.

9. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NEVER Openweight Title. Of course, this show was billed as Tanahashi’s final-ever match in the United States, and it’s one of the reasons I made the long trek to this show. Early on, Konosuke came off the ropes and jammed his knee upon landing. Tanahashi saw it and he immediately hit some dropkicks on the knee and Dragonscrew Legwhips. The crowd went nuts when he hit a High Fly Flow (frog splash) for a nearfall. Takeshita hit several STIFF running knees, then a Meteora running double knees, and Tanahashi was clearly defenseless. Takeshita delayed a few seconds but then he nailed the Raging Fire (spinning Falcon Arrow) for the pin. I highly doubt Tanahashi will have a more enjoyable match in 2025 than this one.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the NEVER Openweight Title at 20:36.

Final Thoughts: Yeah, I have zero regrets about traveling to be present for this show. Ishii-Kidd was tremendous; it was hard-hitting and entertaining throughout. Both men will have splotchy red chests on Saturday morning. Takeshita vs. Tanahashi was really, really good and easily earned second. I’ll go with Finlay-Sabre for third. Not a bad match here at all.