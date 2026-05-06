AEW Dynamite results (5/6): Barnett’s review of Darby Allin vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

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By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 344)

North Charleston, South Carolina, at North Charleston Coliseum

Simulcast live May 6, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Tony Schiavone was in the ring and performed a eulogy for Ted Turner, who passed away at 87 earlier today. After speaking positively about Turner’s commitment to professional wrestling, he welcomed Sting out to the ring to say his piece. Sting asked the crowd if they can imagine an “All In’ billionaire who was a superfan of professional wrestling, and reflected on how he stood up for pro wrestling in board rooms and network meetings and kept the sprit of Pro Wrestling on TBS and TNT.

He said he was also thankful for the time he had with Darby Allin, and pivoted into thanking another “All In” Billionaire in Tony Khan for keeping the spirit of pro wrestling alive inside AEW. Tony then told the crowd the next 3 hours was in memory of “The Maverick” Ted Turner, and a 10 bell salute rang out in his honor.

My Take: Sting’s approach was a little odd. I’m not sure why he decided to steer attention away from the time allotted to memorialize Ted Turner to gas up Tony Khan.

After the show intro played, Jon Moxley made his ring entrance for the opening match. He was followed by Juice Robinson. Footage was shown of the setup for this match on Collision with the return of the Gunn’s saving Juice from the Death Riders.

1. Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley: They traded shoulder blocks early on until Moxley landed a hard chop. The action quickly turned into a brawl that transitioned in and out of the ring several times. Juice gained the upper hand and Moxley had to scramble away from him. Moxley appeared to be bleeding from under his left eye…[c]

The show returned to Moxley in control, but it didn’t last long as Juice took over with some chops and a lariat. Moxley stuffed another lariat attempt and delivered a cutter. Juice landed hurracarrana off the top rope in the corner a moment later and then delivered a lariat for a close near fall. He then delivered a full nelson slam, and then set up for his haymaker left hand.

Moxley blocked it at first, just Juice eventually landed the punch, and followed up with a cross body from the top rope for another near fall. They traded punches center ring, Moxley missed a spear in the corner, but quickly recovered and applied a sleeper. He switched midstream to a piledriver, and then quickly transitioned into a Bulldog Choke. Juice passed out and Moxley was given the victory.

Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson at 14:57

Juice Robinson vs. Dax Harwood is up next…[c]

My Take: A solid opener that suffered from the fact that Juice hasn’t been established as being a threat to Moxley. These guys work well together so it was carried on the strength of their ring chemistry.