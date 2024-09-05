Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Hoshitango Imachi, Shane Sewell, Derick Neikirk, Hunico, Chris Vetter

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today to promote Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available starting at 1CT/2ET. We hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Joe Hendry and Mike Santana vs. Moose and JDC. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a B grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. A finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

