NJPW’s Yuya Uemura out with a torn triceps

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Yuya Uemura suffered a torn triceps. The company listed a six-month recovery time.
Powell’s POV: The 29 year-old Uemura’s last match was on August 10 when he defeated Yota Tsuji in a G1 Climax Tournament match. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.
Yuya Uemura injury update; triceps tear recovery expected to last six monthshttps://t.co/DDs11M9eby#njpw pic.twitter.com/ysnqBc4Hox
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 5, 2024
