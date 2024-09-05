What's happening...

NJPW’s Yuya Uemura out with a torn triceps

September 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Yuya Uemura suffered a torn triceps. The company listed a six-month recovery time.

Powell’s POV: The 29 year-old Uemura’s last match was on August 10 when he defeated Yota Tsuji in a G1 Climax Tournament match. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

