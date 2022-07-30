NJPW Strong preview: Four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fred Rosser, and Kevin Knight vs. Jay White, Hikuleo, and Chase Owens

-Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in a NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title tournament first round match

-Fred Yehi vs. Bateman

-Jordan Clearwater vs. Jeff Cobb

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.