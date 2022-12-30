WWE Smackdown on Fox and AEW Rampage coverage, WWE in Toronto (reports needed), NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, PCO, Eddie Edwards, Rey Fenix

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. The show includes John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center. The show includes Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Join me for this week’s live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking reports from the WWE holiday tour live event in Toronto. If you are going to one of those show or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight with the following advertised matches: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match, and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. This week’s show features the best of 2022 theme. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will return next week.

Birthdays and Notables

-PCO (Carl Ouellet) is 55.

-Eddie Edwards is 39.

-Rey Fenix is 34.