By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: 2022 Winners and Losers, Dragon Lee signs with WWE, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

