What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the return of Roman Reigns and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament

May 15, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.149 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.059 million viewership count from the previous week’s draft episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW Rampage aired on Saturday this week, so the numbers for that show should be available on Tuesday morning. Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.52 rating. The May 13, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.893 million viewers and a 0.40 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.