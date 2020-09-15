UWN Prime Time Live PPV series premiere lineup for tonight’s show, plus pricing details

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series premiere that will be held tonight in Long Beach, California at Thunder Studios.

-Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett for the NWA Championship.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Sparks for the West Coast Pro Championship.

-Dan Joseph vs. Levi Shapiro for the United Television Championship.

-Kamille vs. Heather Monroe.

-The Tribe vs. Wolf Zaddies.

-Chris Dickinson vs. Dicky Mayer.

-Will Allday vs. Jordan Clearwater.

Powell’s POV: The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views will be available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV is listing the show for $11.99 per episode.



