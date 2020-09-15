AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-“The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood.
-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley.
-Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie.
-Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall (w/Allie).
-Will Hobbs vs. Jessy Sorensen.
-Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Dani Jordyn.
-Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet.
-Santana and Ortiz vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Diamante and Ivelisse vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel.
-Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. We will run the results on Wednesday morning this week, as Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be delayed.
Be the first to comment